Grusho Anna // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

Movies and TV shows casting in Springfield, Massachusetts

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures attention starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Springfield, Massachusetts, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

'Lawlessness'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- James Harwin (lead, male, 24-30)

--- Maia Wright (lead, female, 20-26)

--- Felix van Dupler (supporting, male, 30-40)

- Roles pay up to: $2,000

- Casting locations: Springfield, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the feature film here

Media_Photos // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

'Stains of A Broken Heart'

- Project type: student film

- Roles:

--- Lucy (lead, female, 28-45)

--- Khan (supporting, male, 28-45)

--- Brian (day player, all genders, 18-25)

- Roles pay up to: $300

- Casting locations: Springfield, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the student film here

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

'Bizzness 3'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Dawson "Saw" (lead, male, 21-35)

--- Chax (supporting, male, 21-40)

--- The 5iveFol (day player, male, 18-45)

- Casting locations: Springfield, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the feature film here

Media_Photos // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

'The Storm' Working Title

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Stephanie (lead, female, 25-45)

--- Marcos (lead, male, 25-45)

--- Esperanza (supporting, female, 50-70)

- Roles pay up to: $2,500

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

High-Impact Vertical Drama Series

- Project type: vertical series

- Roles:

--- Lead Female (lead, female, 18-35)

--- Lead Male (lead, male, 18-40)

- Roles pay up to: $6,400

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the vertical series here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

'Take Me to Ithaca'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Ford Young (lead, male, 45-60)

--- Wild Bob (supporting, male, 50-65)

--- Charlie (supporting, male, 50-65)

- Roles pay up to: $4,200

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

Dpongvit // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

'The Storm' Working Title

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Stephanie (lead, female, 25-45)

--- Marcos (lead, male, 25-45)

--- Esperanza (supporting, female, 50-70)

- Roles pay up to: $2,500

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

muratart // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

Open Call for ReelShort Vertical Productions

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Lead Male Types (lead, male, 25-35)

--- Lead Female Types (female, 25-35)

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the scripted show here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

Lead Female On-Camera Role

- Project type: documentary

- Roles:

--- Lead Female On-Camera Role (lead, female, 22-32)

- Roles pay up to: $2,500

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the documentary here

guruXOX // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

'The Storm' Working Title

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Stephanie (lead, female, 25-45)

--- Marcos (lead, male, 25-45)

--- Esperanza (supporting, female, 50-70)

- Roles pay up to: $2,500

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.