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Movies and TV shows casting in Boston

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures attention starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Boston, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

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'The Gilded Age' Season 4, Newport, RI

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- NEWPORT, RI General 1880 Background (SAG-AFTRA COVERED) (background / extra, 18-65)

--- 1880s Newport Footman (SAG-AFTRA COVERED) (background / extra, male, 18+)

- Roles pay up to: $224

- Casting locations: Boston

- Learn more about the scripted show here

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'25 Words or Less'

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Teams Of Two Real Friends (real people, 18+)

- Casting locations: Boston

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

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'Bahamian Hollering'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Moss (lead, male, 40-65)

--- Father Gabriel (supporting, male, 50-75)

- Roles pay up to: $500

- Casting locations: Boston

- Learn more about the short film here

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'Ann Arbor' The Room Extra Scene

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Sarah Mitchell (lead, female, 25-40)

--- The Director (lead, male, 40-60)

--- Government Officials (background / extra, 30+)

- Roles pay up to: $100

- Casting locations: Boston

- Learn more about the short film here

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Untitled Feature Comedy

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Dmitry (supporting, male, 25-65)

--- Irina (supporting, female, 25-65)

--- Gwen (supporting, female, 18-30)

- Roles pay up to: $500

- Casting locations: Boston

- Learn more about the feature film here

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'John is Sad'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Dr. Charlotte Harrington (lead, female, 25-40)

--- Amy Trainer (supporting, female, 30-50)

--- Brian Reed (supporting, male, 28-40)

- Roles pay up to: $4,800

- Casting locations: Boston

- Learn more about the feature film here

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'The Bird Puppeteer'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Sylvia (lead, female, 30-60)

- Casting locations: Boston

- Learn more about the short film here

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High-Impact Vertical Drama Series

- Project type: vertical series

- Roles:

--- Lead Female (lead, female, 18-35)

--- Lead Male (lead, male, 18-40)

- Roles pay up to: $6,400

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the vertical series here

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'Blood & Betrayal'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Dustin (lead, male, 21-48)

--- Luca (lead, male, 21-38)

--- Tony (lead, male, 21-48)

- Roles pay up to: $3,200

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the scripted show here

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'DemonCode'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Max (supporting, male, 50-60)

--- Saul (supporting, male, 50-60)

--- Victor (lead, male, 30-45)

- Roles pay up to: $2,400

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

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'Somershire'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Lucy (supporting, female, 28-35)

--- Monica (supporting, female, 55-65)

--- Ozzie (supporting, male, 65-70)

- Roles pay up to: $747

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

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'M.A.D.'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Damien (supporting, male, 20-29)

--- Hannah (supporting, female, 20-29)

--- Chris (supporting, male, 18-29)

- Roles pay up to: $1,000

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

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'The King's Daughter'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Kelly (lead, female, 26-32)

--- Chris (lead, male, 25-35)

--- Hull (lead, male, 55-65)

- Roles pay up to: $3,750

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

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'Disputes'

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Couples (lead, 18+)

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.