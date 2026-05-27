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Movies and TV shows casting in Boston

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures attention starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Boston, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

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'Paper Horses'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Heidi (supporting, female, 19-30)

--- Horse Girls (background / extra, female, 19-30)

--- Heather/Producer (supporting, female, 19-30)

- Casting locations: Boston

- Learn more about the short film here

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'Holy Palmer's Kiss'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Aiden Howard (lead, male, 12-16)

--- Ethan Mitchell (lead, male, 12-16)

--- Connor Reeves (supporting, male, 12-16)

- Roles pay up to: $747

- Casting locations: Boston

- Learn more about the short film here

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'Slow Down'

- Project type: student film

- Roles:

--- Mom (lead, female, 30-40)

--- Young Yuna (15)/Yuna (19) (lead, female, 18-23)

- Roles pay up to: $525

- Casting locations: Boston

- Learn more about the student film here

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'Lawlessness'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- James Harwin (lead, male, 24-30)

--- Maia Wright (lead, female, 20-26)

--- Felix van Dupler (supporting, male, 30-40)

- Roles pay up to: $2,000

- Casting locations: Boston

- Learn more about the feature film here

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Horror Feature Film

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Marley (lead, male, 40-70)

--- Leonard (lead, male, 25-40)

--- Khalil (lead, male, 18-26)

- Roles pay up to: $1,400

- Casting locations: Boston

- Learn more about the feature film here

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'Antichrist'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Coffin Feeder (lead, all genders, 18+)

--- Faith (lead, female, gender-nonconforming, trans female, 18+)

--- Gwynethan (supporting, female, gender-nonconforming, non-binary (+1 more genders), 18+)

- Roles pay up to: $100

- Casting locations: Boston

- Learn more about the short film here

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'Anton Fox and the Mystery of Adventure'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Film Crew (day player, male, 25-50)

--- Sound Mixer (day player, female, 22-30)

--- Bea (supporting, female, 43-53)

- Roles pay up to: $300

- Casting locations: Boston

- Learn more about the feature film here

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'The Storm' Working Title

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Stephanie (lead, female, 25-45)

--- Marcos (lead, male, 25-45)

--- Esperanza (supporting, female, 50-70)

- Roles pay up to: $2,500

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

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High-Impact Vertical Drama Series

- Project type: vertical series

- Roles:

--- Lead Female (lead, female, 18-35)

--- Lead Male (lead, male, 18-40)

- Roles pay up to: $6,400

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the vertical series here

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'Take Me to Ithaca'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Ford Young (lead, male, 45-60)

--- Wild Bob (supporting, male, 50-65)

--- Charlie (supporting, male, 50-65)

- Roles pay up to: $4,200

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

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'The Storm' Working Title

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Stephanie (lead, female, 25-45)

--- Marcos (lead, male, 25-45)

--- Esperanza (supporting, female, 50-70)

- Roles pay up to: $2,500

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

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Open Call for ReelShort Vertical Productions

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Lead Male Types (lead, male, 25-35)

--- Lead Female Types (female, 25-35)

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the scripted show here

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Lead Female On-Camera Role

- Project type: documentary

- Roles:

--- Lead Female On-Camera Role (lead, female, 22-32)

- Roles pay up to: $2,500

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the documentary here

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'The Storm' Working Title

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Stephanie (lead, female, 25-45)

--- Marcos (lead, male, 25-45)

--- Esperanza (supporting, female, 50-70)

- Roles pay up to: $2,500

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.