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Movies and TV shows casting this week in Boston

Stacker compiled a list of projects casting right now in Boston and which roles they're looking to fill, using listings from Casting Networks. Read on to see what is filming in your area and could be your breakout role.

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Gordie

- Project type: television series

- Roles:

-- Nu to Portray Funeral Goers with Dark Suits Tues 7/7 *Filming in Woodside, Queens* (187/10)

-- Nu to Portray Funeral Goers W Tattoos Available Tues 7/7 (187/10)

-- Nu Funeral Goers W/Picture Cars *Woodside Queens* Tue 7/7 (187/10)

- Casting: Boston

- Learn more about the television series here

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Dexter: Resurrection S2

- Project type: television film

- Roles:

-- Sag/Aftra with Car to Portray Pedestrian Wed 7/8 in Astoria NY (231/8)

-- Non Union to Portray Park Goers Available Thursday 7/9, Filming Summer Season Exteriors in Manhattan ($187/10)

-- Sag to Portray Park Goers Available Thursday 7/9. Filming Summer Season Exteriors in Manhattan - Mor ($231/8)

- Casting: Boston

- Learn more about the television film here

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"The Woods" (Tv Show)

- Project type: television series

- Roles:

-- bg_1970s Bohemian, Artsy Hip Friend of Actor, Avail Fit 7/7, Work 7/8 (Newburgh, NY) (PAID SAG BG RATES)

- Casting: Boston

- Learn more about the television series here

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The Cackling of the Dodos

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

-- Union Male Stand-in, 5'6 to 5'7 Red Hair - Filming in Somerset New Jersey Int/Ext - Tue 7.7 (270/8)

- Casting: Boston

- Learn more about the feature film here

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Casting Darling

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

-- Actor (pay not available)

- Casting: Boston

- Learn more about the feature film here

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Singles Ready for Love, Risk, and Real Connection

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

-- Voiceover Narrator ($300/day)

- Casting: Boston

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

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Sixth Avenue Saints

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

-- Deli Man Raj (Scale Modified Low Budget Scale)

-- Mr. Bonanno (Scale Modified Low Budget Scale)

- Casting: Boston

- Learn more about the feature film here

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Grammy Award Winning Artist Music Video

- Project type: music video

- Roles:

-- Artist Double W. Shaved Head - African American Male - Height: 6'1 to 6'3 ($500 (10 to 12 hours))

- Casting: Boston

- Learn more about the music video here

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Japanese Feature Film

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

-- Toshiko ($250/day )

- Casting: Boston

- Learn more about the feature film here

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How to Get the Girl (Zoom Video Record)

- Project type: theatre

- Roles:

-- Zack (pay not available)

-- Girl 1 (pay not available)

-- Girl 3 (pay not available)

-- Girl 4 (pay not available)

-- Girl 2 (pay not available)

-- Girl 5 (Aka: Stephanie) (pay not available)

- Casting: Boston

- Learn more about the theatre production here