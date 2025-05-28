Movies and TV shows casting in Boston

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Boston, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

'Murder Loves Company'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Detective Watson (lead, male, 45-60)

--- Zoey Swanson (supporting, female, 30-40)

--- Officer Mahoney (supporting, male, 25-35)

- Average hourly rate: $10

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'A Temporary Matter'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Angie (lead, female, 25-32)

--- Jay (supporting, male, 27-35)

--- The Fishmonger (supporting, male, 35-65)

- Average hourly rate: $23

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the short film here

'No Prior Communication'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Sadie (supporting, female, 21-25)

--- Cameron (lead, male, 20-26)

--- Tim Powers (day player, 20-100)

- Average hourly rate: $12

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the short film here

'This Is My Body'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Documentary Subject (lead, female, gender-nonconforming, non-binary, trans female, trans male, 21-100)

--- Intimacy Coordinator (crew)

--- Second Camera Op (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $100

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the short film here

'SOB'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Susan (lead, female, 25-35)

--- William (supporting, male, 25-35)

--- James (lead, male, 7-12)

- Average hourly rate: $21

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the short film here

'The Starfish'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Kiki (supporting, female, 18-25)

--- Ray (lead, male, 18-25)

--- Rick (supporting, male, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Schism'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Yara (lead, female, 18-25)

--- Mom (lead, female, 50-65)

--- ADVISOR (supporting, male, 50-80)

- Average hourly rate: $31

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the short film here

'Garden Dance'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Principal Dancer (lead, 18-35)

- Average hourly rate: $46

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the short film here

'Seula Beag'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Male Actor (lead, male, 35-55)

--- Female Actor (supporting, female, 35-55)

--- Gaffer (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $75

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the short film here

'The Invisible Owner'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- LEAD FEMALE (lead, female, 18-30)

--- Female (lead, female, 18-30)

--- MALE (lead, male, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $63

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Ann (supporting, female, 20-35)

--- Mary Ann (lead, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $75

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Short Film in Upstate New York'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- The Driver (lead, male, 30-38)

--- The Attendant (day player, male, 40-58)

- Average hourly rate: $68

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

- Learn more about the short film here

'A Woman And A Gun'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Elena (lead, female, 18-30)

--- GUY 1 (lead, male, 22-35)

--- GUY 2 (lead, 25-35)

- Average hourly rate: $38

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

- Learn more about the short film here

'Bluff'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Banks (supporting, male, 25-30)

--- Production Assistant (crew)

--- Funeral Home Director (day player, male, 55-60)

- Average hourly rate: $31

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

- Learn more about the scripted show here

