George Rudy // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

Most popular girl names in the 50s in Massachusetts

Perhaps no decade in US history conjures up more imagery of all-American idealism than the 1950s. A politically conservative era, the '50s introduced the world to some of the most enduring cultural touchstones of the USA: milkshakes, Elvis Presley, "I Love Lucy," and sock-hops. One might imagine classic American kids named Jimmy and Susie splitting a hot-fudge sundae at a local soda shop—and you'd actually be historically accurate. James and Susan were in fact two of the most popular names of the decade.

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the 50s in Massachusetts using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born.

Keep reading to see if your name made the list.

Rob Marmion // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#30. Joan

Joan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning God is gracious.

Massachusetts

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 4,516

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 10 (#1,376 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 85,170 (#45 most common name)

Matva // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#29. Paula

Paula is a name of Latin origin meaning "small".

Massachusetts

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 4,819

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 26 (#995 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 84,865 (#46 most common name)

Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#28. Maureen

Maureen is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "star of the sea".

Massachusetts

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 4,860

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 26 (#995 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 42,676 (#100 most common name)

Coy_Creek // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#27. Gail

Gail is a name of Hebrew origin meaning joy.

Massachusetts

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 4,879

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 26 (#995 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 85,615 (#44 most common name)

Tetiana Iatsenko // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#26. Sharon

Sharon is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "a fertile plain".

Massachusetts

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 4,890

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 7 (#1,434 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 232,809 (#14 most common name)

Tatyana Domnicheva // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#25. Joanne

Joanne is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is gracious".

Massachusetts

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 4,893

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 5 (#1,645 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 53,507 (#81 most common name)

Olesia Bilkei // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#24. Margaret

Margaret is a name of Greek origin meaning "pearl".

Massachusetts

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 5,041

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 686 (#81 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 149,583 (#23 most common name)

Zdenka Darula // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#23. Denise

Denise is a name of Greek origin meaning "to be devoted to Bacchus".

Massachusetts

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 5,286

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 5 (#1,645 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 123,774 (#26 most common name)

Bodler // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#22. Pamela

Pamela is a name of Greek origin meaning "all sweetness".

Massachusetts

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 5,496

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 5 (#1,645 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 237,395 (#13 most common name)

Kateryna Gurska // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#21. Ann

Ann is a name of Latin origin meaning "grace".

Massachusetts

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 5,553

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 44 (#828 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 87,044 (#41 most common name)

Michael Pettigrew // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#20. Janet

Janet is a name of Scottish origin meaning "God is gracious".

Massachusetts

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 5,591

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 44 (#828 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 167,519 (#20 most common name)

Impact Photography // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#19. Christine

Christine is a name of English origin meaning "follower of Christ".

Massachusetts

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 5,620

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 45 (#819 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 113,340 (#31 most common name)

New Africa // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#18. Judith

Judith is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "praised".

Massachusetts

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 5,992

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 33 (#919 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 108,753 (#34 most common name)

Marko Poplasen // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#17. Sandra

Sandra is a name of Greek origin meaning "defender of man".

Massachusetts

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 6,083

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 31 (#948 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 251,594 (#12 most common name)

Marlon Lopez MMG1 Design // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#16. Elizabeth

Elizabeth is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "god is my oath".

Massachusetts

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 7,114

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 1,471 (#21 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 165,658 (#21 most common name)

Black-Photogaphy // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#15. Cheryl

Cheryl is a name of Greek origin meaning "cherry fruit".

Massachusetts

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 7,137

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 1,471 (#21 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 171,390 (#19 most common name)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#14. Cynthia

Cynthia is a name of Greek origin meaning "moon goddess".

Massachusetts

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 7,228

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 49 (#778 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 263,429 (#11 most common name)

Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#13. Carol

Carol is a name of German origin meaning "free man".

Massachusetts

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 8,139

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 5 (#1,645 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 222,654 (#16 most common name)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#12. Debra

Debra is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "bee".

Massachusetts

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 8,486

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 5 (#1,645 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 341,346 (#7 most common name)

javi_indy // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#11. Barbara

Barbara is a name of Greek origin meaning "foreign".

Massachusetts

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 8,625

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 10 (#1,376 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 345,723 (#6 most common name)

Durganand // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#10. Diane

Diane is a name of Latin origin meaning "divine".

Massachusetts

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 9,682

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 10 (#1,376 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 210,627 (#17 most common name)

FreelySky // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#9. Karen

Karen is a name of Danish origin meaning "pure".

Massachusetts

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 12,198

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 58 (#708 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 332,533 (#8 most common name)

CroMary // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#8. Nancy

Nancy is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "grace".

Massachusetts

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 12,412

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 15 (#1,216 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 286,812 (#9 most common name)

photoDiod // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#7. Kathleen

Kathleen is a name of Irish origin meaning "pure".

Massachusetts

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 12,886

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 75 (#621 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 224,341 (#15 most common name)

Michael Pettigrew // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#6. Donna

Donna is a name of Italian origin meaning "lady of the home".

Massachusetts

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 13,635

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 75 (#621 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 270,333 (#10 most common name)

phadungsak sawasdee // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#5. Deborah

Deborah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "bee".

Massachusetts

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 13,817

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 115 (#469 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 430,541 (#5 most common name)

Zdenka Darula // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#4. Patricia

Patricia is a name of Latin origin meaning "noble".

Massachusetts

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 15,967

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 48 (#790 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 459,686 (#3 most common name)

Shyamalamuralinath // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#3. Linda

Linda is a name of Italian origin meaning "beautiful".

Massachusetts

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 16,301

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 20 (#1,096 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 564,363 (#2 most common name)

Amalia Zilio // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#2. Mary

Mary is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "drop of the sea".

Massachusetts

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 18,502

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 413 (#134 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 625,609 (#1 most common name)

ucchie79 // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#1. Susan

Susan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "lily".

Massachusetts

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 19,605

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 10 (#1,376 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 437,773 (#4 most common name)