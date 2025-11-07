The most expensive neighborhoods in Springfield, Massachusetts

Homebuyers and sellers are navigating a slow and expensive housing market, with rising prices and stagnant demand keeping many on the sidelines. This comes amid rising economic uncertainty and growing wealth concentration. But luxury homes—multimillion-dollar estates, sleek penthouses, and one-of-a-kind custom builds—are still selling, even as most buyers pull back.

Most people can't afford high-end homes, although they're still fun to dream about. So, to highlight where luxury real estate is commanding the highest prices, Redfin analyzed the most expensive neighborhoods in the Springfield, Massachusetts metro area—and showcased a few of the area's standout listings (when possible).

Note: Redfin's analysis focused on metro areas, meaning some neighborhoods fell within smaller nearby cities. Listings and data were gathered on October 15, 2025.

#1. Little River (Westfield, MA)

Median sale price

: $600,000 |

Median days on market

: 21 days

20 Raymond Cir, Westfield, MA 01085

- List price: $759,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 4,172

- See 20 Raymond Cir, Westfield, MA 01085 on Redfin.com

360 Falley Dr, Westfield, MA 01085

- List price: $479,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,918

- See 360 Falley Dr, Westfield, MA 01085 on Redfin.com

451 Falley Dr, Westfield, MA 01085

- List price: $839,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 4,302

- See 451 Falley Dr, Westfield, MA 01085 on Redfin.com

94 Pineridge Dr, Westfield, MA 01085

- List price: $465,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,936

- See 94 Pineridge Dr, Westfield, MA 01085 on Redfin.com

#2. Highland Park (Holyoke, MA)

Median sale price

: $490,075 |

Median days on market

: 41 days

119 Central Park Dr, Holyoke, MA 01040

- List price: $499,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,844

- See 119 Central Park Dr, Holyoke, MA 01040 on Redfin.com

17 Cleveland St, Holyoke, MA 01040

- List price: $489,900

- Beds: 6 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 3,300

- See 17 Cleveland St, Holyoke, MA 01040 on Redfin.com

22 Liberty St, Holyoke, MA 01040

- List price: $389,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,231

- See 22 Liberty St, Holyoke, MA 01040 on Redfin.com

31 Wellesley Rd, Holyoke, MA 01040

- List price: $499,500

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,872

- See 31 Wellesley Rd, Holyoke, MA 01040 on Redfin.com

#3. Forest Park Heights Historic District (Springfield, MA)

Median sale price

: $453,500 |

Median days on market

: 26 days

118 Longhill St, Springfield, MA 01108

- List price: $150,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 980

- See 118 Longhill St, Springfield, MA 01108 on Redfin.com

283 Longhill St, Springfield, MA 01108

- List price: $633,333

- Beds: 7 | Baths: 5 | Square feet: 5,057

- See 283 Longhill St, Springfield, MA 01108 on Redfin.com

35 Spruceland Ave, Springfield, MA 01108

- List price: $550,000

- Beds: 6 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 4,194

- See 35 Spruceland Ave, Springfield, MA 01108 on Redfin.com

96 Firglade Ave, Springfield, MA 01108

- List price: $360,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 2,145

- See 96 Firglade Ave, Springfield, MA 01108 on Redfin.com

#4. Echo Hill (Amherst Town, MA)

Median sale price

: $450,000 |

Median days on market

: 24 days

14 Pebble Ridge Rd, Amherst, MA 01002

- List price: $659,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,172

- See 14 Pebble Ridge Rd, Amherst, MA 01002 on Redfin.com

#5. Atkins Corner (Amherst Town, MA)

Median sale price

: $447,500 |

Median days on market

: 34 days

13 Vista Ter, Amherst, MA 01002

- List price: $975,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,288

- See 13 Vista Ter, Amherst, MA 01002 on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.