Most commonly seen birds in Massachusetts

Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in Massachusetts using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology's Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Jan. 3 to Jan. 16. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data was collected at 410 count sites in Massachusetts. States with less than 10 count sites were not included in rankings for each bird.

Project FeederWatch, a citizen science project where participants collect data on birds at their feeders, was founded in Ontario by Erica Dunn and the Long Point Bird Observatory in 1976. The project partnered with the Cornell Lab of Ornithology after 10 years to scale the project across the U.S. and Canada and now has over 20,000 participants.

The data Project FeederWatch collects is used by scientists to understand trends in bird populations. If you would like to participate as a FeederWatcher you can learn more about the project here.

#1. Dark-eyed Junco

- Sites visited Jan. 3 to Jan. 16: 88%

- Average group size: 4.58

- States with the highest percent of sites visited

--- #1. Rhode Island: 96%

--- #2. Delaware: 95%

--- #3. Washington: 94%

--- #3. Oregon: 94%

--- #5. Connecticut: 93%

#2. Black-capped Chickadee

- Sites visited Jan. 3 to Jan. 16: 88%

- Average group size: 2.19

- States with the highest percent of sites visited

--- #1. Maine: 97%

--- #2. Vermont: 95%

--- #3. New Hampshire: 93%

--- #3. Rhode Island: 93%

--- #5. Massachusetts: 88%

#3. Northern Cardinal

- Sites visited Jan. 3 to Jan. 16: 85%

- Average group size: 2.08

- States with the highest percent of sites visited

--- #1. Mississippi: 100%

--- #2. Arkansas: 94%

--- #3. Kentucky: 93%

--- #3. Tennessee: 93%

--- #3. Rhode Island: 93%

#4. Downy Woodpecker

- Sites visited Jan. 3 to Jan. 16: 84%

- Average group size: 1.51

- States with the highest percent of sites visited

--- #1. Connecticut: 90%

--- #2. Rhode Island: 85%

--- #3. Missouri: 84%

--- #3. Massachusetts: 84%

--- #3. New Hampshire: 84%

#5. Tufted Titmouse

- Sites visited Jan. 3 to Jan. 16: 83%

- Average group size: 2.44

- States with the highest percent of sites visited

--- #1. Connecticut: 93%

--- #1. Rhode Island: 93%

--- #3. New Hampshire: 86%

--- #3. Georgia: 86%

--- #5. North Carolina: 85%

#6. Blue Jay

- Sites visited Jan. 3 to Jan. 16: 79%

- Average group size: 2.75

- States with the highest percent of sites visited

--- #1. Connecticut: 81%

--- #1. Rhode Island: 81%

--- #3. Massachusetts: 79%

--- #4. Vermont: 78%

--- #4. New York: 78%

#7. Mourning Dove

- Sites visited Jan. 3 to Jan. 16: 76%

- Average group size: 4.04

- States with the highest percent of sites visited

--- #1. West Virginia: 91%

--- #2. New Jersey: 82%

--- #3. Rhode Island: 81%

--- #4. Kentucky: 80%

--- #5. Tennessee: 79%

#8. White-breasted Nuthatch

- Sites visited Jan. 3 to Jan. 16: 74%

- Average group size: 1.35

- States with the highest percent of sites visited

--- #1. New Hampshire: 82%

--- #2. Maine: 79%

--- #3. Vermont: 76%

--- #4. Massachusetts: 74%

--- #5. Connecticut: 73%

#9. House Finch

- Sites visited Jan. 3 to Jan. 16: 66%

- Average group size: 3.11

- States with the highest percent of sites visited

--- #1. New Mexico: 96%

--- #2. Utah: 95%

--- #3. Alabama: 94%

--- #4. Arizona: 89%

--- #4. Kentucky: 89%

#10. Red-bellied Woodpecker

- Sites visited Jan. 3 to Jan. 16: 65%

- Average group size: 1.09

- States with the highest percent of sites visited

--- #1. Connecticut: 81%

--- #2. New Jersey: 73%

--- #3. West Virginia: 71%

--- #4. Ohio: 70%

--- #4. Rhode Island: 70%

#11. American Goldfinch

- Sites visited Jan. 3 to Jan. 16: 63%

- Average group size: 3.12

- States with the highest percent of sites visited

--- #1. Vermont: 83%

--- #2. Maine: 82%

--- #3. Oklahoma: 81%

--- #4. New Hampshire: 73%

--- #5. West Virginia: 71%

#12. House Sparrow

- Sites visited Jan. 3 to Jan. 16: 58%

- Average group size: 5.75

- States with the highest percent of sites visited

--- #1. Iowa: 89%

--- #1. Illinois: 89%

--- #3. South Dakota: 81%

--- #3. Nebraska: 81%

--- #5. Rhode Island: 78%

#13. Carolina Wren

- Sites visited Jan. 3 to Jan. 16: 54%

- Average group size: 1.2

- States with the highest percent of sites visited

--- #1. Georgia: 82%

--- #2. North Carolina: 80%

--- #2. Alabama: 80%

--- #4. Mississippi: 77%

--- #5. Arkansas: 75%

#14. Hairy Woodpecker

- Sites visited Jan. 3 to Jan. 16: 37%

- Average group size: 1.15

- States with the highest percent of sites visited

--- #1. Vermont: 69%

--- #2. New Hampshire: 65%

--- #3. Maine: 63%

--- #4. Minnesota: 57%

--- #5. West Virginia: 56%

#15. Song Sparrow

- Sites visited Jan. 3 to Jan. 16: 34%

- Average group size: 1.36

- States with the highest percent of sites visited

--- #1. Washington: 67%

--- #2. Oregon: 51%

--- #3. West Virginia: 41%

--- #4. Connecticut: 39%

--- #5. Pennsylvania: 36%

#16. European Starling

- Sites visited Jan. 3 to Jan. 16: 33%

- Average group size: 3.73

- States with the highest percent of sites visited

--- #1. Missouri: 53%

--- #2. Rhode Island: 52%

--- #2. Indiana: 52%

--- #4. Delaware: 49%

--- #5. Ohio: 48%

#17. White-throated Sparrow

- Sites visited Jan. 3 to Jan. 16: 30%

- Average group size: 1.94

- States with the highest percent of sites visited

--- #1. Arkansas: 75%

--- #2. Maryland: 68%

--- #3. Virginia: 67%

--- #4. Connecticut: 61%

--- #5. New Jersey: 60%

#18. Eastern Bluebird

- Sites visited Jan. 3 to Jan. 16: 23%

- Average group size: 2.78

- States with the highest percent of sites visited

--- #1. Georgia: 65%

--- #2. North Carolina: 60%

--- #3. South Carolina: 56%

--- #4. Tennessee: 48%

--- #4. Virginia: 48%

#19. Northern Flicker

- Sites visited Jan. 3 to Jan. 16: 18%

- Average group size: 1.16

- States with the highest percent of sites visited

--- #1. Colorado: 64%

--- #2. Nebraska: 53%

--- #3. Washington: 52%

--- #4. Oregon: 51%

--- #5. Montana: 48%

#20. American Crow

- Sites visited Jan. 3 to Jan. 16: 17%

- Average group size: 2.52

- States with the highest percent of sites visited

--- #1. Maine: 37%

--- #2. Virginia: 36%

--- #3. Maryland: 34%

--- #4. North Carolina: 29%

--- #4. West Virginia: 29%