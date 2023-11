We often talk about limiting screen time for kids, but experts say adults need to be cognizant of constantly scrolling around friends, partners, and their kids.

In this week’s Wellness Wednesday, family therapist Dr. George James gives us tips to set parameters around screens and be more present with our loved ones.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group