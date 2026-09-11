Mississippi police arrest a man in the death of Tasia Fortune

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi police have arrested a man in the death Tasia Fortune, a Black woman found hanging from a tree last month.

Jackson Police Chief RaShall Brackney said at a news conference that police had secured search and arrest warrants for the man and arrested him when they encountered him walking on the street.

The state medical examiner’s office determined Thursday evening that the death was a homicide, Brackney said, allowing them to execute the warrants they already had on hand.

“This case remains active and additional arrests will be pending,” Brackney said.

Police first responded to an abandoned home in Jackson on Aug. 3 and discovered Fortune’s body hanging in the backyard.

Fortune died less than a year after the hanging deaths of 21-year-old Trey Reed, a Black student at Delta State University in Cleveland, and Cory Zukatis, an unhoused white man in his 30s, in Vicksburg

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