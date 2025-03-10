Wild video shows pit bulls attacking officers during drug bust on Webster business

WEBSTER, Mass. — Four police officers were injured after being attacked by pit bulls and two arrests were made following a raid on a Webster business last week.

Jeffrey Salley, 35, of Yonkers, New York, is charged with possession of an electric stun gun, obstruction of justice, two counts of possession with intent to distribute a Class C substance, possession with intent to distribute a Class D substance, possession of a Class E substance, and conspiracy to violate the drug law.

Gabriel Blandino, 30, of the Bronx, New York, is charged with possession of a firearm without an FID card, possession of ammunition without an FID card, improperly storing a firearm, leaving ammunition unattended, possession of an electric stun gun, two counts of possession with intent to distribute a Class C substance, possession with intent to distribute a Class D substance, possession of a Class E substance, and conspiracy to violate the drug law.

Webster pit bull attacks arrests Jeffrey Salley and Gabriel Blandino (Webster Police Department)

According to Webster Police, officers, detectives, and members of the FBI were executing a search warrant at Mr. Exotix’s snack retail shop on March 5 around 1 p.m. Following a monthslong investigation into illegal drugs being sold from the store.

While law enforcement breached the door, police say they were met with resistance from both Salley and Blandino along with two large pit bulls named “Chocolate Chip” and “Salami Mami”. Authorities say they didn’t know of the dog’s existence during the investigation.

Body camera video provided by Webster Police show the chaotic scene as the two pit bulls begin biting officers as they enter the business.

Authorities say one of the dogs was immobilized using a department taser while the other dog was immobilized using OC spray.

Four Webster police officers were injured, with three officers needing to be transported to UMass Webster Hospital for treatment. Officials say those officers have since been released.

“It is never easy to see my Officers get injured in performing their duties,” Police Chief Michael Shaw said. “What angers me more about this is the fact that this was a commercial establishment that was openly distributing narcotics. What angers me even more is the resistance the Officers encountered by the males inside, and then the two pit bulls attacking them as they attempted to secure the individuals and the scene. I applaud the officers for their restraint.”

Webster Animal Control took possession of both pit bulls. Officials determined neither of the dogs were up to date on their rabies vaccinations but are otherwise in good health. They will be subject to a 10-day quarantine.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group