President Biden visits Boston to mixed reviews as traffic snarls

BOSTON — In Boston’s Back Bay, Newbury Street and Berkley Street traffic was tied up in knots Tuesday afternoon.

President Joe Biden was visiting Boston, and hours ahead of his visit, patience was required for commuters.

“This is crazy. This is ridiculous, I was trying to leave,” said Jerry Marcus of Brookline.

“It’s part of living in Boston,” said South Boston resident Raquel Powers. “I really should have taken the T.”

Blocks of Berkley Street were closed to pedestrians and cars to make way for the President’s motorcade.

“I’m really upset about that,” said Theresa Whiting of Marblehead. “I really wanted to do quality shopping and that really ruined my day. And I could care less.”

President Biden visited Boston for campaign and fundraising events in the Back Bay and in the Seaport District.

Massachusetts Governor Healey welcomed the President to the city.

“I’m looking forward,” Governor Healey said at an event before the Presidential visit. “I’m honored to see President Biden coming to Massachusetts once again. There will be a series of events later today and I strongly support his re-election.”

President Biden is greeted by Gov. Healey and Mayor Wu as he arrives in Boston for two fundraisers President Biden is greeted by Gov. Healey and Mayor Wu as he arrives in Boston for two fundraisers

In New Hampshire, President Biden visited Nashua to talk to veterans about expanded VA benefits.

In Massachusetts, the GOP chair wants Governor Healey to bring up immigration.

“So, we urge the governor to talk to the President this evening while he is here in the Commonwealth about the issue of the border and doing everything within the President’s power to close that border down,” said Massachusetts GOP Chair Amy Carnevale.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

