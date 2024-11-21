Overnight shooting incident in Braintree under investigation

BRAINTREE, Mass. — Authorities are investigating an overnight shots fired incident on the South Shore.

Police say several residents on Skyline Drive called around 3 a.m. and reported hearing multiple gunshots near Eaton’s Pond.

Arriving officers found ballistic evidence adjacent to the pond and in the woods. There was no indication anyone was injured and no individuals in the area.

Residents nearby say that shortly after the shooting sounds, up to three individuals, described as “juveniles’ wearing black were seen running up Skyline Drive, according to officials.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Braintree Police Detectives at 781-794-8620.

