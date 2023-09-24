Father of slain Weymouth High School senior asks killer to turn self in to police

BRAINTREE, Mass. — Holding back tears, Gregory Paul heard the news on TV Tuesday night that someone was shot and killed in Quincy.

“The TV was on and I heard about the shooting in Quincy and I didn’t even think it was my son,” said Gregory Paul.

He only realized it was his own son Nathan Paul, 17, after another son called and told him the devastating news.

“‘Dad we just found out Nathan got shot. And he’s in the hospital and he’s dead,’” the grieving father recalled his other son telling him.

The sudden and immense loss is tough to wrap his head around. Nathan, a senior at Weymouth High School, was in his father’s apartment just two days ago.

“When he came we’re sitting right here talking about college and where he was gonna go in September,” said Gregory Paul.

The community at Weymouth High was also stunned by the loss of the popular student.

“It was really quiet in the school. Nobody was really talking,” said one student.

Quincy Police and the Norfolk County District Attorney say Nathan was shot in the Germantown section of Quincy. He managed to drive a short distance before crashing into this home. Bullet holes were visible in the window and door of the vehicle. Police are not sharing a motive in the shooting.

“I don’t know what he was doing in Quincy. Because he lives in Rockland,” said Gregory Paul.

In the meantime, Gregory Paul will think of the happy times with Nathan.

“My son was the type of kid who loved to laugh and joke around with people and he was happy,” he said.

And he’s asking whoever killed his son to do the right thing.

“Whoever did that to my son, please turn yourself in and let the justice do their part,” said Gregory Paul.

Nathan played football for Weymouth High School. His head coach T.J. Byrne wrote the following in a Facebook post:

“In what has become all too common in today’s society, we grieve the loss of another, promising young man. We were fortunate to have Nathan as a part of our team over the past four years. Nathan was quiet and soft spoken,” said Byrne. “My first impression of Nathan, as a freshman, was how polite and respectful he was when we would speak to one another. I noticed the same thing when he spoke with the other coaches in the program. Nathan didn’t slouch or look away. He kept eye contact with you throughout each conversation and his answers were always short and polite. “Yes, Coach.” “Okay, Coach.” “Thank you, Coach.” His eyes were big and beautiful.”

“Nathan was bright and capable. He was compassionate and friendly. He was well liked by the people around him, loved by the people close to him and will be missed by everyone,” said Byrne.

