Democratic Rep. James McGovern won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Massachusetts on Tuesday.

McGovern, who was first elected to Congress in 1996, defeated independent candidate Cornelius Shea.

Neal’s 2nd Congressional District includes Worcester, the second-largest city in the state.

Throughout his tenure in Congress, McGovern has positioned himself as an advocate for human rights, campaign finance reform and social justice.

McGovern has also made ending hunger one of his top priorities in office.

He has also served as the top Democrat on the House Rules Committee.

The Associated Press declared McGovern the winner at 10:47 p.m. EST.

