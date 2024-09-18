‘Zero tolerance’: Revere High School announces safety changes after violent start to school year

Changes are underway at Revere High School after multiple fights have broken out.

Dozens of students were caught on camera, throwing fists and punches, hurting a teacher who stepped in to try and break up the brawl. This is one of many fights school officials in Revere said has to stop.

‘We have zero tolerance for kids if they’re out there causing any issues,” said Captain Amy O’Hara, who commands school resource officers.

Wednesday school officials announced new safety plans. School officials said they hired a new SRO making a total of four. They said the behavioral health team at Revere Police Department is now working out of the school to help with the emotional well-being of students. They also said they’re working on hiring a security consultant to conduct a safety audit to determine what changes should be made and how quickly. Officials said they’re also in the process of hiring more campus supervisors, who are adults to assist the SROs.

“To make sure that whatever we’re doing we’re doing it right,” said Anthony Caggiano, member of the school committee.

Caggiano said they have other options to consider.

“Do we put money into the panic buttons, you know do we put money into metal detectors that’s why, we’re not professionals and we need a professional to come in and do it,” he said.

School officials said some of the students suspended from the fight won’t be allowed back into the school. They said the ones who are must attend a forum as part of the reentry process. They said they’ve passed an initial budget of $30,000 to help with the meetings.

“To reeducate kids after due process and we want to be able to work with them to be productive members of the community we can prevent what we can avoid,” said Officer Joseph Singer, SRO.

The Superintendent of Revere Public Schools said the safety conversation will continue at a community forum next Tuesday.

