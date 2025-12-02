Youth Villages launches holiday heroes campaign to support children in foster care

As holiday shopping kicks into high gear, Boston 25 paused to spotlight local children who need extra support this season. Youth Villages, a nonprofit serving children with emotional and behavioral needs, many of whom are touched by the child welfare system, including those who are in foster care. Youth Villages is working to ensure every child they serve receives something special for the holidays.

Assistant Director of Development Jessica Fredrickson joined Kerry Kavanaugh during Boston 25 News Now at 3 to discuss the organization’s Holiday Heroes campaign. The effort aims to provide gifts for 1,000 children, with each child receiving about five items. So far, Youth Villages has secured 5,000 gifts and still needs roughly 1,000 more. In addition, 240 wish lists remain unfilled.

Donors can contribute individually or team up with friends, workplaces, or faith groups—an approach the organization hopes will make giving accessible and community-driven. These gifts go directly to children who might otherwise go without during the holiday season.

For more information head here: https://youthvillages.donordrive.com/new-england-holiday-heroes The drop-off deadline for delivering the gifts to Youth Villages is Dec. 6th.

