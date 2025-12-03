‘You’re mine forever’: Man threatened to murder Mass. child on 5 occasions, feds say

BOSTON — A young man has been arrested and charged with allegedly threatening to kill a Massachusetts minor, distributing child sexual abuse material, and sharing videos depicting animal cruelty, federal prosecutors announced Wednesday.

Joseph Pacheco, 23, of Everett, Washington, was indicted by a federal grand jury in Boston on multiple charges, including distribution of child pornography to a minor, five counts of transmitting threatening communications in interstate commerce, and possession and distribution of animal crushing videos, according to United States Attorney Leah B. Foley‘s office.

Pacheco was arrested on Wednesday morning and was scheduled to appear in federal court in the Western District of Washington. He will face arraignment in Boston at a later date.

According to prosecutors, Pacheco’s communications with the minor and his social media activity reflected ideologies associated with Nihilistic Violent Extremists — a group that seeks societal collapse through chaos and violence. NVEs reportedly use social media to target minors, desensitize them to violence, normalize child sexual abuse materials and gore content, and groom them for future violent acts.

The indictment alleges Pacheco distributed child sexual abuse materials and animal crushing videos to the victim and issued multiple death threats between June and July 2025, including threats to kill the victim and their family.

The Department of Justice alleges Pacheco made the following threats:

Approximate Date Description of Threat

June 1, 2025 I will kill you if you ever leave me. I cannot live without you. You’re mine forever.

June 6, 2025 I have your address and I’ll commit a murder suicide.

July 11, 2025

Just self-harm or hit yourself to make yourself useful. I’ll f*****g rape and kill you. I know where you live.

July 12, 2025 After you were messaging her without telling me

Don’t do it again

Cause omg. If I caught you one more time

I’ll swear I’ll f*****g kill you.

July 13, 2025 If you don’t add me back

I promise you

I’ll f*****g kill you

Kill your whole family.



Foley, along with Ted E. Docks, Special Agent in Charge, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Boston Division, and Chief Paul B. Saucier of the Worcester Police Department, announced the charges.

Pacheco faces up to 20 years in prison, a lifetime of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.

An investigation remains ongoing.

