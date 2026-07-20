You’re Fired! Now What?

Orlando, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire — Layoffs continue to make headlines and for many workers, the biggest fear isn’t the economy itself, it’s whether they could be next.

The latest U.S. Labor Department data shows about one-point-seven million Americans were laid off or discharged in April, while employers across technology, transportation, healthcare, finance, and retail continue to restructure their workforces.

At the same time, hiring has slowed, making job searches more competitive than they were just a few years ago. And while some of the biggest companies in the country are cutting jobs, experts say losing a position doesn’t have to derail a career. So, what should you do if that shocking moment happens to you?

Losing a job can feel personal even if it’s purely business. But career coach, Dwight Bain, says your first response matters.

“What you don’t want to do is burst out crying. What you don’t want to do is yell and scream. The way you get fired is a reflection on your character and your ability,” said Dwight Bain, career coach, The LifeWorks Group.

Once the initial shock passes, ask for feedback. What did I do well? Where could I grow?

“Because a fair and balanced critique, I can walk out of that room feeling like, okay, I worked here for a year, but I learned some things about me. I improved in some areas, but I’ve got a couple things to work on. If it’s time for me to go to the next place. I’ve had that happen a couple of times, most people have, I don’t have to make it worse,” explained Bain.

Don’t turn your exit into a social media meltdown. No rage posts. No subtweets. No public score-settling. Your next employer may be watching.

“The more you create drama, the more the next place will not hire you,” said Bain.

Finally, in your next interview, don’t hide what happened. Own it and show what you learned.

“We’re having a great conversation and they say, and I heard you got fired, you can say, wow, I absolutely did. And let me tell you what I learned. Lemme tell you how it helped me to be better,” explained Bain.

Getting fired may close one door but how you handle it may open the next one.

Losing a job doesn’t mean losing your network. If you need a reference or LinkedIn recommendation, be strategic. Don’t automatically ask the person who fired you. Instead, think about former supervisors, trusted colleagues, or project partners who know your work. And make it easy for them send a specific request explaining what role you’re pursuing so they can write a stronger recommendation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group