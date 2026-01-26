On your radar: Tracking the possibility of another winter storm in Massachusetts

DEDHAM, Mass. — On the heels of one of the biggest winter storms in Massachusetts in recent years, the Boston 25 Weather team is tracking the possibility of another snowstorm this weekend.

Some parts of the state got whalloped by nearly two feet of snow as the long-duration storm raged from Sunday into Monday. Now, more snow could be on the horizon.

“Since you’re all asking about it...Look, it’s a long way away, so we’re not going to lock in on this,” Boston 25 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Lemanowicz said in his Monday forecast. “But is there the possibility of another storm? There sure is.”

As of Monday afternoon, there is the potential for more snow coming in late Saturday into Sunday, according to Lemanowicz.

It’s still too early to predict possible snow totals.

“We have it on the seven-day forecast as a 50-50 shot. Why 50-50? Because if you asked me 12 hours ago what the computer models were showing, I would have said sunny and cold on Sunday...Totally different today. They [the models] will flip-flop at this range,” Lemanowicz explained.

Lemanowicz said the Boston 25 Weather team will lock in on a more detailed weekend forecast later this week.

