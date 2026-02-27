On your radar: Tracking chance for more snow in Massachusetts this weekend.

DEDHAM, Mass. — After a monstrous blizzard blasted New England, the Boston 25 Weather team is tracking multiple more chances for snow in Massachusetts in the days ahead, starting this weekend.

Friday and Saturday will feature milder temperatures and sunny skies, but Sunday will bring a big change with the arrival of an arctic front and a fresh round of snowfall.

The snow is expected to start falling around 8 a.m. from northwest to southeast, lasting through about 4 p.m., Boston 25 Meteorologist Shiri Spear said in her latest forecast.

A widespread coating to 2 inches of snow is expected across most of Massachusetts. Northern points could see locally higher totals.

“It’s not a tremendous amount of snow,” Spear said. “But you’re likely going to see some flakes.”

Spear noted that Tuesday (60% chance of snow), Wednesday (60% chance of snow), and Thursday (40% chance of snow) of next week all present additional chances for precipitation.

“Tuesday afternoon or Tuesday night, we could get into a little bit of snow,” Spear said.

For the latest forecast updates, visit the Boston 25 Weather page.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group