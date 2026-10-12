Residents displaced after partial building collapse at Chelsea home

CHELSEA, Mass. — Residents were forced from a three-story home after part of its brick exterior collapsed Sunday night in Chelsea.

A large section of brick above a second-floor window at the Orange Street duplex fell to the ground.

Everyone inside was evacuated, and no injuries were reported.

The displaced residents were sheltered on an MBTA bus.

Building inspectors and the fire department’s drone unit were called to assess the damage amid concerns about additional collapse.

Crews later put up scaffolding and plywood to catch any additional falling bricks. The street has reopened to traffic.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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