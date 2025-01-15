On your radar: 2 storm systems could bring snow, rain to Massachusetts this weekend

DEDHAM, Mass. — The Boston 25 Weather team is keeping a close watch on two winter storm systems that could bring snow and rain to Massachusetts this weekend.

While flurries or a patchy coating of snow is possible overnight Thursday into Friday morning, developing storms on Saturday and Sunday will likely bring more impactful precipitation chances to the region.

Saturday morning will start dry but rain showers are on tap for Saturday afternoon and evening, Boston 25 Meteorologist Shiri Spear said in her latest forecast. A brief wintry mix is possible for areas of higher elevations.

Another coastal storm will pass offshore on Sunday night, bringing a chance for snowfall.

Chance for 2 storms in Massachusetts this weekend

“With slightly cooler air in place and cooler air on the move towards us, this one probably brings us some nighttime snow,” Spear said.

It’s too early to predict snow totals at this time, but Spear noted in her latest weather blog that the “storm won’t last long, or be a direct hit.”

Snow showers look to taper off Monday morning as cold air returns. Arctic air will then rule the forecast next week with highs in the 20s.

