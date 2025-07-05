Young woman killed in New Hampshire motorcycle crash

ALEXANDRIA, N.H. — A young woman was killed in a motorcycle crash in New Hampshire on the Fourth of July.

Troopers responding to a report of a crash on West Shore Road in Alexandria at the Bristol town line shortly after 5:30 p.m. found a wrecked 2007 Ducati motorcycle, according to New Hampshire State Police.

The motorcyclist, identified as 25-year-old Megan Bouchard, of Greenville, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation indicated that Bouchard didn’t negotiate a curve in the road and crashed, state police said. Investigators also noted that speed and alcohol may have factored into the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or who has information is asked to contact Trooper Nathaniel Perkins at 603-451-9543 or Nathaniel.C.Perkins@dos.nh.gov.

