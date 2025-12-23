Young veterans in East Boston are transforming a post to try and attract their peers

EAST BOSTON — Many veterans’ posts and legion halls haven’t been updated in years, and as a result, have limited appeal for younger veterans.

The Italian American War Veterans and American Legion Post in East Boston is bucking that trend.

“This space had really fallen into disrepair. We needed to repoint all the bricks. There were leaks coming through the walls. It wasn’t usable space for the community,” said Dennis Magnasco, who was a staff sergeant in the US Army.

It hasn’t been easy to rejuvenate the facility.

“There’s thousands and thousands of posts that already closed in the United States and in Massachusetts,” explained Andrew Biggio, who was an infantry rifleman in the US Marine Corps.

One problem keeping these posts from thriving is the overall decline it the number of veterans.

The other is that they tend to cater to the interests of an older clientele.

“A lot of veterans’ posts kind of became a place to sit and drink your sorrows away,” said Magnasco.

These two East Boston veterans set out to change that.

For example, they now sponsor cornhole competitions.

“We’re able to use it like a fun community event, putting teams together, having a little competition and camaraderie,” said Magnasco.

The post has also sponsored Halloween parties and get togethers around Thanksgiving weekend.

“Connecting with other veterans has changed my life, improved my life,” said Magnasco.

The state’s Executive Office of Veteran Services awarded the post $140,000 to help shore up the building’s masonry.

Secretary Jon Santiago said this was much more than supplying funds for a construction project.

“What we’ve learned over the past couple of years at our offices is that veterans who have PTSD, mental health issues, a whole host of issues. . . when they have peer opportunities to converse, to share their stories, their health outcomes improve.”

While focusing on a younger generation, the post also pays homage to the sacrifice of the veterans who came before them.

“We’re trying to start the Boston War Veterans Museum here, so people can come and have a drink, or have a soda, but also be able to stare at stuff on the walls that you don’t see in any other bar of facility here in Boston,” said Biggio.

The walls are adorned with a variety a uniforms, helmets, and weapons from earlier wars.

There is even a restored jeep from 1945 inside the building.

As the profile of veterans, and the community of East Boston, changes, these men hope this rejuvenated facility becomes a touchstone for the entire neighborhood.

Biggio added, “We want this place to be an authentic original place in East Boston. The veterans deserve it. The guys who left here and fought and died from East Boston deserve it. Those whose names are on rusty street signs deserve a walking museum memorial.”

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group