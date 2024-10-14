Young Mass. man facing rape, strangulation charges held on $50K bail, police say

FREETOWN, Mass. — A young Massachusetts man who is facing a slew of serious charges in connection with a rape investigation is being held on $50,000 bail, authorities said.

Brendan D. Nunes, 23, of Assonet, was arrested Friday following an investigation by Massachusetts State Police and Freetown Police Department detectives, according to Freetown Police Lt. Benjamin A. Levesque.

Nunes is charged with rape, drugging for sexual intercourse, strangulation/suffocation, intimidation of a witness, and three counts of assault and battery, the department said.

“Our officers, working closely with the Massachusetts State Police, demonstrated strong investigative work that led to this arrest,” Freetown Police Chief Scott M. Rose said in a statement. “This case reflects our commitment to thoroughly investigating serious crimes and holding offenders accountable.”

Police didn’t offer any details on the incident that prompted the investigation into Nunes.

Nunes is being held at the Bristol County House of Correction pending his arraignment in Fall River District Court on Tuesday.

