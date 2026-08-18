Young man dies after motorcycle crash in Wareham, DA says

WAREHAM, Mass. — A 23-year-old man died Monday night after a motorcycle crash in Wareham, according to Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz.

Authorities identified the victim as Cristian Hagopian.

Wareham police received reports of a serious motorcycle crash near Charge Pond Road at approximately 6:50 p.m. Monday. Hagopian was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead about two hours later.

Investigators said Hagopian had been riding with a group of motorcyclists before the crash occurred. After interviewing witnesses, Wareham police and Massachusetts State Police determined that Hagopian crashed into a wooded area near his home.

Witnesses told investigators that no other motorcyclists were near Hagopian at the time of the crash.

Authorities said only Hagopian and his motorcycle were involved in the crash.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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