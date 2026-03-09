‘You’ll never find another like him’: Family identifies second victim of capsized boat off Cape Cod

PROVINCETOWN, Mass. — Family has identified the other fishermen killed when the Yankee Rose overturned a few miles off the coast of Provincetown Thursday just before noon. The son of Truitt Holcomb says his dad was a fishing boat captain and was passionate about being on the sea. He was a fisherman for 30 years.

Truitt Holcomb

“That was his bread and butter. That was something he always did; he’s always loved to do. He’s always prided himself on being a captain,” the victim’s son, also named Truett Holcomb said. “As long as I could remember, I would go to the docks with him as a kid, and he would have me help.”

The son says everyone called his dad “Gene.” Truett lives in Washington state and said it’s been tough being away from family back on the East Coast.

“My cousins are destroyed. My aunt is heartbroken. His wife is heartbroken,” he said. "

Truitt Holcomb

Sherry Holcomb, the victim’s wife, shared a written statement with Boston 25 News.

“He made people laugh all the time and take the shirt off his back for anyone. Loved camping, fishing and riding his motorcycle. He was my rock, my soulmate for life. He would pay for a veteran’s meal or elderly couples’ meal when we were out having dinner ourselves. Just one of kind lovely man. You will never find another like him.”

The fishing community is tight-knit. Some friends of the victim shared how great he was as a teacher to beginners on the sea.

“We hit it off right away. He’s more like a mentor to pretty much anyone that needs help or mentoring. So me being a young guy getting into the industry, he took me under his wing,” Randall Bradley said.

Truitt Holcomb

Bradley said he was fishing with Gene back in December. It was devastating to hear what happened to the vessel last week. He said Gene has been to the popular fishing area a hundred times.

“It’s been a terrible year for us. I just hope that, you know, everybody just stays strong and stays together,” Bradley said.

Truett says the kind words from fishermen and his father’s friends have helped him through this tragedy.

“It’s probably one of the only things that’s actually bringing me comfort about this whole situation. They’ve made it easier to process just by all the posts. It’s nice to know he was loved and cherished out there.

Truett says he is going to miss his dad’s voice the most. Their phone calls became so important to him as they lived across the country from one another.

There were two people on board when the boat overturned. Another fisherman, 37-year-old Angel Nieves, was recovered from the water. Holcomb was not found, and crews suspended the search a day after the fishing vessel overturned.

The Coast Guard has not yet shared what caused the boat to capsize. We’ll let you know as soon as we find out.

If you’d like to support the family, a gofundme was created. https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-memory-of-truitt-holcomb-beloved-fisherman

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group