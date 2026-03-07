DA: Crew member recovered from sunken vessel off Cape Cod officially identified

CAPE COD — The crew member recovered off the coast of Provincetown after the sinking of a fishing vessel has been officially identified, Cape & Islands District Attorney Robert J. Galibois announced.

37-year-old Angel Nieves of New Bedford, Massachusetts, has been identified after he was located from the water by a United States Coast Guard Rescue Swimmer and the MA Environmental Police.

Nieves’ fishing vessel, the Yankee Rose, had capsized just before noon on Thursday.

“Mr. Nieves was transported to MacMillian Pier in Provincetown, where Provincetown Fire Rescue was waiting,” DA Galibois wrote. “It was determined by Provincetown Fire that Mr. Nieves was no longer viable for resuscitation.”

Late Friday night, Boston 25 News reporter Christine McCarthy spoke with Nieves’ siblings. His sister, Makayla, said, “It’s like a piece of us is gone.”

“Every time he would go out, he’d make sure that he would call all of us and let us know he loved us and he was going out. And there was always a risk that he may not come back.”

Fishermen aboard “Yankee Rose” when it capsized off Provincetown have died, officials say (Dick Anderson)

An initial investigation determined that an additional crew member was aboard the vessel, prompting a search investigation. However, the search was called off the following day due to worsening weather conditions.

The second crew member aboard the fishing vessel has not yet been identified.

The tragedy came one week after Angel and another on board were found unresponsive from carbon monoxide exposure on the very same boat. They were hospitalized and recovered, along with six first responders.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

