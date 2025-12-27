‘You’d think I won the war!’: state, veterans celebrate 105th birthday of Beverly WWII marine

BEVERLY, Mass. — A World War II veteran celebrated his 105th birthday Friday and was honored by his colleagues and state officials for leading a heroic life.

Louis Panzer, 105, served in the Pacific Ocean during the height of World War II as an aviation specialist.

Friday, he was recognized as the oldest living veteran in the city of Beverly — and possibly the state of Massachusetts.

Crowds of first responders, state officials, and other veterans thanked him for his service.

“You’d think I won the war,” Tanzer joked. “It’s an honor to serve you people!”

The Executive Office of Veteran Services presented Tanzer with a proclamation from the governor’s office.

“In recognition of your courageous sacrifices and distinguished service to your country,” read Andrea Gayle-Bennett, interim secretary for the Executive Office of Veteran Services. “Your bravery embodies the highest value of honor, perseverance, and patriotism.”

US Marine Corps. Sgt. Maj. Carlos A. Ruiz also penned his appreciation to Tanzer.

His note read, “It is your spirit that has elevated these ranks after all these years. At 105 years of life, it seems the corps has repaid you in return.”

The celebration in his Beverly home on Friday afternoon was organized by volunteers from Beverly’s veterans council, like Bridget and David Ball.

Bridget explained, “We need to be more understanding and empathetic about what [veterans] went through.”

David added, “It doesn’t take much to send a birthday card to acknowledge an incredible milestone.”

They said Tanzer received more than 1,000 birthday cards — including a special signed card from Robert Kraft and Patriots players.

Tanzer said he’s got a lot to look forward to in 2026, and his 105th year.

He finished, “It’s a warning to everybody. I’m a dangerous guy!”

Tanzer said his greatest lesson is to prioritize peace in the world.

