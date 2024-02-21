‘You found what?!’: ATF called after police find rocket launcher in Sutton hotel parking lot

SUTTON, Mass. — A man is facing criminal charges after police busted him with a rocket launcher and drugs in the parking lot of a hotel in Sutton on Tuesday, officials said.

A detective surveilling a suspicious vehicle in the side parking lot of the Red Roof Inn approached the driver, observed signs of illegal drug use, and spotted an M190 U.S. Army rocket launcher in the car, according to the Sutton Police Department.

In a Facebook post, the department wrote, “We’re going to put this post under the title, ‘You found what!?!?’... “Mmmmhmmm, you read that correctly....a ROCKET LAUNCHER!”

“We had to do some research on what one does once they take possession of a rocket launcher,” police added.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was called to the scene and took possession of the rocket launcher.

The search of the vehicle in question is said to have also yielded crack cocaine, according to the detective.

Police identified the driver as Spencer resident Harvey Johnson Jr., who is now facing charges of possession of a Class B substance and possession of an incendiary device.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

