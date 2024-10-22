‘Yo, chill!’: Dramatic new bodycam video shows driver repeatedly ramming police cruisers in Weymouth

WEYMOUTH, Mass. — Newly released bodycam video showed an out-of-control driver repeatedly ramming his Mercedes Benz into police cruisers in a parking lot in Weymouth last month.

The dramatic video was captured by officers responding to the Lincoln Square laundromat at 69 Broad Street on Sunday, Sept. 22. Those officers, with service weapons drawn, ordered 29-year-old Djeff Josa to get out of the car but he refused.

Josa, of Taunton, is seen in the video erratically accelerating back and forth into multiple cruisers, nearly striking officers who were on foot attempting to de-escalate the tense situation.

“Yo, chill! Yo! You almost hit me with the car, dude,” one officer who dodged Josa’s Mercedes can be heard yelling in the video. Another office yelled, “Hey! Hey! Hey! Get out of the [expleteive] car.”

Officers were sent to the laundromat around 4:30 p.m. on that Sunday after receiving a 911 call for a man jumping around, singing to himself, and acting very strange, according to the Weymouth Police Department.

When officers arrived at the scene, Josa “seemed very agitated” and was “talking very fast, slightly argumentative, and sweating profusely,” a police report indicated. When officers then decided to call an ambulance for an evaluation, Josa got into the Mercedes and started intentionally striking the cruisers.

Josa ultimately drove away from the parking lot in his mangled car onto Washington Street and briefly on Route 3 southbound before crashing into the tree line, police said.

Josa pleaded not guilty to a slew of charges, including five counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, during his arraignment in Quincy District Court.

Video from the arraignment showed Josa bobbing his head up and down, jerking his head from side to side, smirking, and mumbling to himself as the prosecutor detailed the charges against him.

A judge ordered him held without bail.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

