‘Years of bloodshed’: Feds say they’ve dismantled violent transnational gang terrorizing North Shore

BOSTON — Federal authorities on Wednesday announced the dismantling of a violent transnational gang that has terrorized Massachusetts’ North Shore for years.

About two dozen leaders and gang members of the Trinitarios, a Dominican American criminal organization, have been charged, with 14 of those gang members now charged in connection with six homicides, U.S. Attorney Leah Foley said during a press conference late Wednesday morning.

“For all well over a decade, Trinitarios gang members have engaged in brazen acts of murder, assault, and narcotics distribution, instilling fear in the communities across this Commonwealth, particularly in Lynn and in Lawrence,” Foley said.

“Today’s law enforcement operation has struck a significant blow against the Trinitarios in Massachusetts, virtually dismantling an organization responsible for years of bloodshed, drug trafficking, and lawlessness,” Foley said.

One of the gang’s alleged murder victims was a 16-year-old boy, Foley said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

