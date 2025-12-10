Year-long Fitchburg construction has neighbors seeing red—and brown

FITCHBURG, MASS. — Some residents in Fitchburg are fed up with the city’s construction work on the sewer system, which has been ongoing for about a year.

Near the intersection of Oxford and Essex Streets, neighbors claim water has been coming out of their faucets brown, and they say construction in the area has often times made it a nightmare to get home.

Though, the city says they’re doing everything they can to mitigate the issues stemming from the construction work which is being required by the federal government.

Oscar and his wife Nicole moved into their home at the end of Oxford St. nearly two years ago.

When they moved in, they were told there would be lengthy construction work going on in the area.

So, when they struggled to get home due to road blockages, or even when brown water came out of their faucets, they dealt with it because it was anticipated.

However, over the summer, when they say Nicole started getting rashes anytime, she used the water, that’s when Oscar started a back-and-forth correspondence with the city.

“It’s just been an immense toll,” Oscar said. “It really makes you rethink even your life decisions, like buying a house in this town.”

In a statement, Fitchburg Commissioner of Public Works and City Engineer, Nicholas Erickson, explained they’re working to separate the sewer system, which has been mandated by the federal government.

They said the work has stirred up the water system resulting in the discolored water. Erickson said they came out to test the water and said it is in compliance with state and federal standards.

However, for the young couple, they can’t understand how the brown water coming out of every faucet in their home could be safe.

They invested hundreds of dollars into a filtration system that they have to change weekly. The filters go in white, and after a few days, they say they come out completely coated in a dark brown color.

“It stains everything,” Oscar said, showing us the brown stains in the bathtub. “We did not have this at all for the first 6-months of being here until the construction started.”

Oscar explained the city said perhaps he was getting brown water because his house is at a dead end and the sediment was getting backed up.

“That’s when I went to go talk to my neighbors,” he said. “I was like are you guys getting brown water too?”

For James Cunningham who lives on the other end of the street, he said his water has been brown consistently.

“We’ve had brown water here,” Cunningham said. “The dogs drink it. I don’t drink the water. Hopefully that doesn’t hurt the dogs.”

Nicholson with the city explained they have been doing everything they can to ensure all residents needs are met and understand the inconvenience this work has caused.

The city estimates the work will be completed around March 2026.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

