Yankees-Red Sox postponed by rain; doubleheader set for Thursday

BOSTON — The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox had a game postponed by rain for the second time in three days on Wednesday night.

New York and Boston played a doubleheader on Tuesday after Monday’s opener of the four-game series was postponed.

They will now play another twinbill on Thursday, with the first game scheduled for 1:35 p.m. The nightcap will remain at its regularly scheduled time of 7:15 p.m.

The Yankees (73-72) swept Tuesday’s doubleheader to pull even with the Red Sox for last place in the AL East.

After an early-afternoon downpour on Wednesday, the tarp was taken off the field, only to be returned before the scheduled 7:10 p.m. start as a steady rain fell. The game was called off at 8:59 p.m.

RHP Tanner Houck (4-9, 5.28 ERA) is scheduled to start Thursday’s first game for the Red Sox, opposed by RHP Michael King (4-5, 2.82). RHP Clarke Schmidt (9-8, 4.54) is expected to start to start the second game for New York. Boston had not named a starter for the second game.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Red Sox: RHP Kenley Jansen was placed on the COVID-19-related injured list. Jansen left the the second game of Tuesday’s doubleheader, a 4-1 loss, after facing just two batters in the ninth inning. He threw 12 12 pitches without recording an out. Manager Alex Cora said after that game Jansen was experiencing dizziness. To fill Jansen’s spot on the roster, LHP Brandon Walter was recalled from Triple-A Worcester. ... RHP Kaleb Ort, on the injured list since July 5 with right elbow inflammation, threw one inning of live batting practice on Wednesday. ... RHP Zack Kelly, out since April 13 with right elbow inflammation, is expected to throw two innings in a minor league rehab game on Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group