Wrong-way driver killed in 3-car crash on I-195 in Somerset

SOMERSET, Mass. — A 69-year-old Tiverton woman was killed on Thursday night following a three-car crash on Interstate 195 in Somerset.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, troopers responded to a three-car crash following a series of 911 calls informing police of a wrong-way driver traveling Westbound on Interstate 195.

An initial investigation revealed that the crash was caused by a wrong-way driver, who sustained critical injuries.

The driver was transported to a local hospital, but unfortunately passed away. They were identified as 69-year-old Gail Lopes of Tiverton.

Troopers assigned to the Bristol County Detective Unit, Crime Scene Services, and the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section responded to the scene.

Officials closed all of the eastbound lanes of Interstate 195 to support the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

