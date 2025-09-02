WPI alum donates $12 million to the school

WORCESTER, Mass. — Worcester Polytechnic Institute has received a 12 million dollar donation from one of its alumni.

Carl Karlsson, who graduated from WPI in 1960 and left the school money after he died two years ago.

It was an unrestricted gift, meaning the school can use the money however it wants.

The school says some of the money will go towards hiring new faculty.

