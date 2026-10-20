Man charged in Newton road rage incident appears in court

NEWTON, Mass. — A man charged in connection with a road rage incident in Newton on Monday pleaded not guilty.

28-year-old Albeldy Pinales Villar is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a person over 60 after authorities said he stabbed a man during a road rage incident on Drumlin Road.

Prosecutors allege Villar bumped into the victim’s car as he was leaving his home in Newton.

The victim told authorities he got out of his vehicle to ask Villar for his information after Villar allegedly blocked him in on the road. The victim said Villar then stabbed him.

When officers arrived, they found the victim clutching his abdomen with several bloody rags. He was taken to the hospital and later discharged.

Prosecutors said investigators were able to trace Villar’s license plate and located him at his home, where he was arrested.

According to his defense attorney, Villar is a student at Roxbury Community College and works as a driver for DoorDash and Uber Eats. Villar claims he was lost in Newton when the victim got out of his vehicle and came at him.

Villar also allegedly told police he recorded the incident on video and offered to provide the footage to investigators.

A judge ordered Villar held on $5,000 bail and ordered him to have no contact with the victim and stay away from him.

Villar is due back in court on Nov. 10.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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