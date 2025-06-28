‘Worst start to the summer’: Calls grow louder for drastic shift in Mass and Cass approach

BOSTON — Neighbors in Boston’s South End and surrounding neighborhoods are calling for a drastic shift in the city’s Mass and Cass approach after a rough start to summer 2025.

Residents told Boston 25 News that seeing open drug use is nothing new, but now they said they’re seeing frequent drug deals from their windows.

Boston 25 News recently reported that the South End is seeing a more than 50 percent increase in littered needle complaints compared to last year.

Several shootings in the South End since Sunday are adding to some residents’ safety concerns.

One of those scenes at 38 San Juan Street, less than a mile from Mass and Cass, involved cars riddled with bullet holes and the recovery of 22 shell casings and five live rounds.

Three explosive community meetings since last week highlighted the neighborhood’s frustration with unresolved crime and quality of life issues.

“This is the worst start to the summer that I can recall,” said John Pegnato, father of a 17-month-old. “The last few weeks have been really hard. It’s been a deteriorating situation rapidly.”

Pegnato said he’s never seen the drug dealing and activity to this extreme on Worcester Square since purchasing a condo there seven years ago.

Boston 25 News has reported on fed up families selling their homes in the area since the pandemic.

“I find people across the street, looking at them right now. They congregate in groups of 10 to 15,” he said. “I don’t know what else there is to do but pick up and move, but that’s not an option for everybody.”

Other parents on Worcester Square also told Boston 25 News they believe the volume and frequency of drug dealers setting up shop on their street calls for an urgent change.

“What’s changed I think is we see drug dealers now. I see drug deals in front of my house,” said South End father Jacob Oppenheim. “I saw one when I was coming home from work the other day and called 911.”

District 3 Boston City Councilor John FitzGerald is renewing calls for civil commitments to intervene on the crowds of people in crisis.

“Mandatory services have to be brought in at some point,” said FitzGerald. “‘Let’s get them services. Let’s get them help. Let’s get them an evaluation while they’re in the holding cell.”

A city spokesperson sent the following statement to Boston 25 News:

“Open substance use in any part of Boston is illegal and unacceptable. Every day, our police and public health officials are working to end congregate substance use in Boston, but we have more work to do. At a meeting with Worcester Square residents and other meetings with community members, the City shared plans to increase public safety enforcement and resources, while continuing to partner with the state and service providers to transition individuals into recovery and away from the area.

Dealing with the impacts of a nationwide opioid epidemic at the local level is complex and tough, but we won’t quit in Boston. Over the last three years, we’ve made some serious progress as a city, but we know from residents that it has gotten worse in certain areas, and that’s not acceptable and must be fixed. It’s important progress that we now have a clear pipeline of services from shelter to recovery and permanent supportive housing, and Boston no longer has permanent encampments after passing citywide legislation and setting up coordinated services. We will continue to work with the state, the courts, and other public safety and health agencies to close loopholes and identify the pathway to a public health recovery campus.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

