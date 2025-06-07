‘Needles everywhere constantly’: Boston sees 42% uptick in littered syringe complaints

BOSTON — 311 data shows littered needle complaints have increased 42% citywide since the start of the year, compared to the same time period last year.

Some neighborhoods, including the South End and Roxbury, are seeing a higher increase of more than 50%.

The City of Boston responded to more than 10,748 needle pickup requests last year.

Neighbors question if the ending of a needle buyback program last summer could play a role in the uptick in 311 complaints this year.

That temporary program was funded through federal pandemic relief funds.

“There’s not an incentive anymore for users to return their needles,” said South End resident Jonathan Alves. “People are also more spread out now. It’s a perfect storm scenario.”

Neighbors in the South End credit the City’s Mobile Sharps team for quickly responding to the frequent complaints.

“There are needles everywhere constantly,” said South End resident Brian McCarter. “I see about a hundred a day. 311 data alone probably undercounts the problem.”

Boston 25 News spotted more than a dozen littered needles on streets and sidewalks while filming near the South End-Roxbury line Friday afternoon.

Boston Public Health Commission outreach workers were visibly collecting used needles and engaging with people openly using drugs.

“This is still the designated zone to do drugs,” said McCarter. “This is your safe injection site for the city, I guess.”

A city of Boston spokesperson told Boston 25 News that it’s working across partners to end congregate outdoor substance use.

The city points out that many programs around syringe cleanup also provide connections to services, including housing, treatment access, and employment initiatives.

According to the city, the Community Syringe Redemption Program ended following neighborhood concerns about the program’s impact and congregations of people.

“Discarded needles on our City streets are unacceptable and their removal is a top priority. An increase in needle complaints this time of year is consistent with what we’ve observed in years past when the weather gets warmer and more people are outside,” said a city spokesperson. “The City has also made a targeted effort to educate people about the 311 service and encourage them to report needle sightings so that they can be safely and properly disposed of.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group