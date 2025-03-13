‘Worse than a jail cell’: Woman held stepson captive in New England home for 20 years, police say

WATERBURY, Conn. — An emaciated New England man who police say was held captive 24 hours a day and forced to urinate in bottles for two decades was rescued last month after he set his room ablaze in a desperate attempt to free himself from his abusive stepmother.

The man’s stepmother, 56-year-old Kimberly Sullivan, is charged with assault, kidnapping, unlawful restraint, cruelty to persons, and reckless endangerment, the Waterbury Police Department in Connecticut announced Wednesday.

Emergency crews responding to a report of fire at a home on 2 Blake Street in Waterbury on the evening of Feb. 17, 2025, pulled Sullivan’s 32-year-old stepson from the burning home and treated him for smoke inhalation, police said.

Woman accused of holding stepson captive

While undergoing treatment, the man disclosed to officers and firefighters that he had intentionally set the fire in his upstairs room, stating, “I wanted my freedom.” The man further alleged that he had been held captive by Sullivan since he was about 11 years old.

Investigators revealed the man was “severely emaciated” and had not received medical or dental care during his time in captivity. They also said he had been provided with only minimal amounts of food and water.

“Obviously he’s got a lot of mental health issues that he has to deal with at this point in time. There are a lot of physical conditions that he’s working on as well. I mean, here’s an adult that was 5 foot 9 and 68 pounds,” Waterbury Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo said at a Thursday morning news conference. “There’s some apparent orthopedic issues. The room was very small. Honestly, when I read about it and talked to the investigators and overlooked the interviews, it was worse than the conditions of a jail cell.”

The Waterbury Police Department Major Crimes Unit and the Waterbury State’s Attorney’s Office launched an immediate investigation into the man’s statement, determining that he had been held in captivity for over 20 years, enduring prolonged abuse, starvation, severe neglect, and inhumane treatment.

'Worse' than a jail cell: Police provide update in case of a man held captive for 20 years

“Thirty-three years of law enforcement...This is the worst treatment of humanity that I’ve ever witnessed,” Spagnolo said. “We really couldn’t believe it. I took some convincing amongst ourselves to really accept what was going on.”

Spagnolo said the room Sullivan is accused of holding her stepson in was equipped with “a number of different styles of exterior locks.”

“That room did have exterior locks on it in a number of different styles of exterior locks,” Spagnolo told reporters. “It appeared that the locks increased in security levels as time progressed and obviously he became older and maybe a little bit stronger.”

Spagnolo added, “He [the victim], in his room, to relieve himself, had this elaborate mechanism that he created where he would urinate in a bottle and he had staws connected to the bottom of the bottle. He found a whole in the storm window frame that he was able to put these straws through.”

Sullivan was ultimately identified as a suspect and a warrant was issued for her arrest on Tuesday. She was nabbed Wednesday and ordered held on a $300,000 bond after facing a judge.

Woman charged with holding stepson captive

“The suffering this victim endured for over 20 years is both heartbreaking and unimaginable,” Spagnolo said. “I commend the dedication of our officers and the Waterbury State’s Attorney’s Office. Their unwavering commitment ensured that justice is served, and the perpetrator is held fully accountable for these horrific crimes.”

When asked why no one ever intervened, Spagnolo explained, “There was a level of fear of retaliation on what would occur if information was released or help was provided to the victim by family members.”

Spagnolo noted that the victim’s biological mother hasn’t been involved in her son’s life since the age of 2.

Sullivan is being held in the custody of the Connecticut Department of Corrections.

An investigation into the case remains active and ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

