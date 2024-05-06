Worried about Steward’s bankruptcy filing? Here’s everything patients need to know

BOSTON — State officials on Monday announced a website with resources for patients of Steward Health Care facilities, hours after the financially-troubled operator of eight Massachusetts hospitals announced that it has filed for bankruptcy.

Dallas-based Steward Health Care says it’s finalizing the terms of debtor-in-possession financing from Medical Properties Trust for an initial funding of $75 million and up to an additional $225 million upon satisfying certain conditions acceptable to Medical Properties Trust.

All Steward hospitals and outpatient facilities in Massachusetts are open and operating as usual, Gov. Maura Healey said Monday morning.

Healey said patients should keep their appointments, and continue to seek care at Steward facilities as needed. The governor said the bankruptcy filing is something that state officials have been anticipating, and a situation for which they have been preparing.

Below is information from the state’s website with resources for patients and employees of Steward Health Care:

“On May 6, 2024 Steward Health Care, a health care company that operates eight hospitals in Massachusetts, announced it filed for protection under Chapter 11 bankruptcy laws to address its financial difficulties while determining a future course for its hospitals. Nothing will change immediately. Steward facilities in Massachusetts are open, operational, and providing care and services to patients and families.

Since January, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH), which oversees safety and quality of health care in the Commonwealth, has continued to monitor all the Steward hospitals to confirm they have the supplies, equipment, and staffing available to meet the standards required by the state. DPH will continue monitoring throughout the transition.”

For patients

If you get care at a Steward facility, there is no need to make changes to your medical care. Your appointments, screenings, treatments, and therapies should continue to occur as usual. If there are any changes, your provider should be in touch directly with you to make any adjustments to your appointments. If you have any questions about your care, please contact your provider.

Emergency/urgent care

If you are experiencing a health care emergency, dial 911.

The Emergency Departments (EDs) at Steward hospitals are open and functioning. Patients who receive care at Steward hospitals and from Steward-associated providers may continue to go to their usual Steward EDs if they need the care that an ED offers.

EDs across the state continue to be very busy, and long waits are common. Patients experiencing illness or injuries that do not require the level of care provided in the ED, should consider going to an urgent care center.

Prescriptions

Prescriptions come from physicians or other health care providers. You should be able to continue any prescriptions by contacting your provider’s office and getting your medications through your usual pharmacy.

Medical records

If you are in need of your hospital medical records, you will still be able to access them from your online portal and from all Steward hospital locations. Your physicians will be able to provide you with your physician records. Please contact your provider directly for your records.

Transportation

Transportation services may be available to help you get to medical appointments in Massachusetts. Visit health care transportation to learn more about non-emergency transportation for MassHealth members, long-distance medical shuttles, and other transportation services.

Additional resources

MassHealth: MassHealth provides health benefits and help paying for them to qualifying children, families, seniors, and people with disabilities living in Massachusetts. The MassHealth Customer Service Center may be reached at (800) 841-2900. Customer service representatives are available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Health Care for All: The Health Care For All HelpLine is a free multi-lingual statewide resource to help consumers with health coverage. If you have health insurance questions, issues with state insurance programs, or need a referral, call (800) 272-4232 or fill out a form online.

Massachusetts Senior Care Association: The Massachusetts Senior Care Association provides information and referral services to older adults and people with disabilities. Call 800-CARE-FOR or learn about care options on maseniorcare.org.

For employees

The Commonwealth is working closely with Steward Heath Care, employee unions, and other health care providers to protect jobs and keep employees in place. Steward providers and staff are essential to maintaining the quality and safety of care at all Steward hospitals.

All employees will continue to be paid for every hour worked, in accordance with bankruptcy law. Employees should speak with their supervisor regarding any questions or concerns they have.

How to file a complaint

Do you have concerns about care provided at a Steward hospital? You can file a complaint with the Department of Public Health.

