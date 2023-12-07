World-renowned vocalist Andrea Bocelli calls off TD Garden concert on night of show

BOSTON — World-renowned vocalist Andrea Bocelli called off his scheduled concert at Boston’s TD Garden shortly after fans had packed the arena to see him perform.

The best-selling Italian tenor was slated to perform at 8 p.m. but after some delay, Bocelli and his wife came on stage and told the crowd he could not sing for them.

“I feel your affection. And believe me, I did, all of Boston, want to sing tonight but I can’t,” Bocelli can be heard saying in a video shared with Boston 25 News.

In a statement, the TD Garden later announced, “The Andrea Bocelli show scheduled for tonight has been rescheduled due to health challenges. This was not an easy decision to make, Andrea never wants to disappoint his fans and wishes to thank everyone for their ongoing support.”

The TD Garden also told fans to retain their tickets for a new show date.

