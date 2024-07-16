World premiere musical ‘The Queen of Versailles’ opens in Boston starring Kristin Chenoweth

BOSTON — A new musical is making its pre-Broadway, world premiere in Boston - bringing noteworthy names to the stage.

“The Queen of Versailles” musical is based on the 2012 documentary that introduced the world to David and Jackie Siegel.

David, a timeshare mogul of Westgate, and Jackie, former Mrs. Florida, begin building the biggest home in America modeled after the Palace of Versailles.

Their story about building the 90,000-square-foot mansion takes a turn after the 2008 recession, and the house is never finished.

“This is kind of like a reverse of a rags-to-riches story. This is almost like a riches-to-rags story,” said David Siegel in the documentary.

The Siegel’s story is now coming to life on stage with Tony award winner Kristin Chenoweth and Oscar winner F. Murray Abraham.

Chenoweth said she could not believe how larger than life Jackie was when she met her, “And how grand she was, and I couldn’t believe what a big heart she has, because in the documentary you kind of see it, but not really. And I fell in love with her, even though maybe I wouldn’t handle certain situations the way she’s chosen to, but I understand them, I understand them. I just I love her.” Chenoweth and Abraham have been working on the project for years.

When it comes to their connection Abraham said it’s one he’s only felt before with two other actresses, Geraldine Page and Helen Mirren.

“I remember meeting them when they came, the couple came to see a rehearsal of ours. Those two people had the same connection. They, it’s absolutely palpable,” said Abraham.

The duo described the show as a cautionary tale.

Abraham pondered, “There’s a thing about it not being finished that intrigues me. It’s almost as though they don’t want it to be finished.”

“They don’t,” added Chenoweth.

“There’s always something more and more, but in fact, that rather reflects the kind of work that we do. We have success. Each of us has had considerable success. It ain’t enough, baby,” said Abraham.

“You always want more,” agreed Chenoweth.

So far Chenoweth has performed one song from the show, “Caviar Dreams.”

Music and lyrics composer Stephen Schwartz said the song comes early in the show when Jackie is still a teen living with her parents. Together they watch ‘Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous’ and Jackie goes to the roof to dream.

Chenoweth said, “I asked him the other day, I said, have you written, I know every note you’ve ever written, from Working to Wicked to Pippin to Godspell. I know, I know them all. And he said, no, I’ve never had this diverse and it must feel good for him.”

Much of the show is a mystery including what happens in Act II after the documentary aired.

“You see a lot of what you know, but then it kind of turns into something altogether different. And then you can kind of go okay. Yes. They have everything then nothing and whatever. But they had a lot of loss and a lot of tragedy,” said Chenoweth.

Together Jackie and David raised 8 children.

In 2015, their daughter Victoria died of a drug overdose at the age of 18.

They then started a foundation “Victoria’s Voice” to raise awareness about addiction.

Jackie Siegel took another go at building Versailles and at reality TV in 2022 with “The Queen of Versailles Reigns Again.”

In the follow-up series, she once again tries to finish the mansion.

The Emerson Colonial Theatre plays an important role in the show as well.

“When they asked, where would you be your dream to open, I said Boston. Oh, no question. And at this particular theater. So I couldn’t believe that happened,” said Chenoweth.

“Do you think you made it happen?” asked Boston 25 reporter Ryan Breslin.

Chenoweth responded; “I love manifesting I don’t know. I think I think there are a lot of things that came into play, but I think manifestation is a good idea.”

She continued, “There’s some signs when we arrived. Like, first of all, I’m from Oklahoma. I’m a lover of Oklahoma. Oklahoma opened here with my mentor, Barbara Cook, who’s in heaven. Then I’m walking along in some area of town. There’s a character in our show named Jonquil. There is a Jonquil bakery here...Can you believe that? And then you walk into this theater and it looks like Versailles. So I’m a big you know, I’m a big believer in that stuff.”

With the combination of the right place, cast, composer, and story, Chenoweth and Abraham said it’s a thrill to bring a brand-new musical to the stage.

“As many times as we’ve gotten through it. The nervous, the tension, the excitement, the anxiety. It’s like. It’s like the first show you ever did,” said Abraham. He continued, “I don’t think you can be prepared for what you’re going to see with this show.”

Chenoweth chimed in, “It’s very different.”

Abraham said, “It’s breathtaking. It’s cool. And I’m in it. And I’m like, my breath is taken away.”

The show runs from July 16th through August 25th at the Emerson Colonial Theatre. For more information, visit the link here.

