World Cup ticket demand shatters all-time record

FOXBORO, Mass. — The 2026 FIFA World Cup is already shattering records, with more than 150 million ticket requests submitted so far.

FIFA says this is the highest demand in World Cup history—more than triple the total number of fans who have attended the nearly 1,000 World Cup matches played since the tournament began in 1930.

Ticket requests have poured in from almost every country around the world, underscoring the massive global excitement for next year’s event.

Foxboro is set to be one of the host locations, bringing World Cup action directly to New England.

The following games are set to be played at Gillette:

Haiti vs. Scotland: Saturday, June 13 | Group C | @ 9 p.m.

Iraq/Bolivia/Suriname v. Norway: Tuesday, June 16 | Group I | Match 18 -- @ 6 p.m.

Scotland v. Morocco: Friday, June 19 | Group C | -- @ 6 p.m.

England v. Ghana: Tuesday, June 23 | Group L | -- @ 4 p.m.

Norway v. France: Friday, June 26 | Group I | -- @ 3 p.m.

FIFA World Cup 2026 draw results: See all 12 groups of teams

The teams that will play at the remaining two Boston dates on June 29th and July 9th will be determined during the 2026 games.

Here are all the groups:

Group A: Mexico, South Africa, South Korea, Winner of Play-off Group D

Group B: Canada, Winner of Play-off Group A, Qatar, Switzerland

Group C: Brazil, Morocco, Haiti, Scotland,

Group D: United States, Paraguay, Australia, Winner of Play-off Group C

Group E: Germany, Curacao, Cote D’Ivoire, Ecuador

Group F: Netherlands, Japan, Winner of Play-off Group B, Tunisia

Group G: Belgium, Egypt, Iran. New Zealand

Group H: Spain, Cabo Verde, Saudi Arabia, Uruguay

Group I: France, Senegal, Winner of Play-Off 2, Norway

Group J: Argentina, Algeria, Austria, Jordan

Group K: Portugal. Winner play-off 1, Uzbekistan, Colombia

Group L: England, Croatia, Ghana, Panama

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will last 39 days.

