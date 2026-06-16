World Cup gridlock? Tuesday’s match at Boston Stadium is expected to test rush hour traffic

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — As Boston Stadium prepares to host its second FIFA World Cup match, Tuesday could be the real test for road traffic, with the match during a weekday evening rush hour.

It’s a weekday, so more people will be at work, and the kids are in school—except in Walpole and Foxborough, where students are being released early today. Tonight’s Iraq-Norway matchup is at 6 p.m., but plenty of cars and buses will be heading to Boston Stadium well before.

So here is how things will work today:

The parking lots open here at Boston Stadium at 2 p.m.

Gates open at 3 p.m.

Train check-in at South Station starts at 11:15 a.m.

The last train leaves for Foxborough at 3 p.m.

After years of planning, officials say everything ran pretty smoothly over the weekend, and they’re hoping for similar results today. For the Haiti-Scotland match, 20,000 fans took the Commuter Rail to the stadium.

With only 5,000 parking spaces available for the World Cup matches, many people are taking buses. Some people are turning their yards into parking lots to help those who are driving and trying to find a spot to park.

There are still tickets for the commuter rail available on the MBTA’s app.

To help with traffic, the HOV lane on the Expressway southbound will open early at 1 p.m. And there will be no road construction projects happening in the Foxborough area today.

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