Workers at TJ Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods wearing body cameras. Here’s what shoppers need to know

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — The next time you shop at TJ Maxx, Marshalls, or HomeGoods, you might bump into an employee who is wearing a police-like body camera.

Framingham-based TJX Companies is equipping some of its floor workers, including loss prevention associates, with body cameras to deter shoplifting, according to a company spokesperson.

“Body cameras are just one of the many ways that we work to support a safe store environment,” the spokesperson said in a statement shared with Boston 25 News. “This includes a variety of policies, trainings, and procedures. We hope that these body cameras will help us de-escalate incidents, deter crime, and demonstrate to our associates and customers that we take safety in our stores seriously.”

The body cameras will only be worn by employees who have “gone through thorough training” on how to use them effectively, the spokesperson noted.

The company said the video footage is only shared upon request by law enforcement or in response to a subpoena.

There are dozens of TJ Maxx, Marshalls, and HomeGoods stores scattered across Massachusetts.

Employees at certain stores started wearing the cameras over the past year.

