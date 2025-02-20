Workers rally in Boston against Pres. Trump’s plan to downsize federal services: ‘It’s craziness’

BOSTON — Frustrated workers rallied outside of the O’Neill Federal Building on Wednesday to speak out against President Donald Trump and Elon Musk’s proposed plan to slash parts of the federal government.

Calls came from the crowd of federal workers who say they’re feeling the impact of President Trump’s sweeping federal workforce cuts.

“We’ve had a couple people terminated in our unit yesterday,” Undine Kipka, AFG Local 3428 said. “They actually rescinded some of the terminations today. It’s craziness.”

Kipka works for the Environmental Protection Agency and described the cuts as disorganized and drastic.

“We’re losing people left and right,” she said. “People are scared. People are worried and they don’t know what’s going to happen next.”

Thousands of government employees have already been let go in the first month of President Trump’s second term in the White House after a sweeping order that instructed agencies to lay off probationary workers – people who have been on the job for less than a year and have no civil service protection.

“We, along with a lot of other people who are affected by these cuts and by these initiatives, aren’t gonna take it lying down and we’re gonna fight back,” said Sal Insogna, President of AFGE Local 948.

United States Representative Ayanna Pressley stood in solidarity with the affected workers.

“They have taken a wrecking ball to the entire infrastructure of our federal government,” Rep. Pressley said. ”I’m here to tell this billionaire who’s sewing chaos, advancing cruelty and operating with corruption to take his foot off the necks of working people.”

Pressley says would like to see the government operating more efficiently but believes that requires congressional oversight calling the cuts underway an “unprecedented power grab.”

