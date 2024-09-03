Worker trapped in train car full of coal in Bridgewater, rescue efforts underway

BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — Rescue efforts are underway to save a worker trapped in a train car full of coal in Bridgewater.

The incident happened on Tuesday morning around 9:30 a.m. near the Stiles and Hart Brick Company on Cook Street.

Video from the scene shows crews using a pully to attempt to free the person who is stuck up to their waist.

“He is in no distress at this time, alert, conscious breathing talking to us the entire time, just unable to remove himself,” Bridgewater Deputy Fire Chief Glen Grafton said Tuesday.

It is unclear how the man became stuck, officials said.

The worker’s name has not been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

