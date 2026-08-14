Worker rescued after industrial accident in Westford

A worker was rescued following an industrial accident in Westford on Friday.

Police say the accident happened on Gorton Road and “numerous” mutual aid partners were called to help rescue the worker.

Police say the man was injured by a piece of equipment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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